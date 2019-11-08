- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Erick Stevens and Aaron Epic from IGNITE Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor will finish up 2019 with its Final Battle PPV on December 13 from Baltimore, Maryland, and then TV tapings on December 15, in Philadelphia. ROH World ROH Champion RUSH will face PCO at the PPV. ROH also announced it first events for 2020: Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on January 11 and Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

- As noted, Cody Rhodes announced on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, if he doesn't beat Chris Jericho for the AEW World Title at tomorrow's Full Gear, he will never challenge for the title again. Join Wrestling Inc. for live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET. During his segment, Rhodes gave a passionate speech that drew praise from fans (along with The Rock), Jim Cornette also gave his thoughts on Cody's promo.

"The promo @CodyRhodes just cut on @AEWrestling is the modern version of his Dad's "Hard Times" promo. To quote the Dream, "That's how you do it, kid."