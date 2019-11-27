At the end of tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley came out through the crowd to get a closer look at AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Jericho retained his title against Scorpio Sky, but it looks like he may have Moxley across the ring in the near future. As of last Friday's official rankings, Moxley is sitting at number two, at number one is PAC, who lost to Kenny Omega on tonight's show.

Before his face off with Jericho, Moxley continued his open challenge this week, offering up a match for anyone who wants to step in the ring with him.

"I wonder if there is anybody else out there that wants to get me before I get them, "Moxley said. "The kind of person that they'll call 'crazy,' 'reckless.' The kind of person they say 'has a death wish.'"

Joey Janela tweeted and deleted last night that he wouldn't be showing up on tonight's Dynamite:

"Didn't get on my flight for @AEWrestling Dynamite tonight, I'm not going.... Nothing was addressed about the way I was eliminated from the match last week, I'm losing all the steam I created on my own through 14 years of hard work, right these wrongs and answer the phone..."

Tonight in Philadelphia, GCW Chopper City in the Ghetto took place and Janela showed up there to comment about AEW and answered Moxley's challenge.

"If you weren't going to give me the mic on live TV, I was going to go somewhere that not only would give me the microphone, but would let me say whatever the f--- I please," Janela said. "They don't let me say whatever the f--- I want and they don't let 'The Bad Boy' do whatever he wants, but the thing is, I'm still having my fun in All Elite Wrestling, I ain't going f---in' nowhere.

"But I feel like it's time for me to walk in front of the line, and say 'Listen, I am the motherf---ing king, I am the motherf---ing God, I am 'The Bad Boy' Joey Janela and I do what I please.' Next week on AEW Dynamite, I want the main event! I'm answering your f---in' open challenge, Jon Moxley! It's time for me to go on national TV and do what I've done this entire time and that's change the motherf---in' game."