TMZ Sports caught up with Kane to ask him about his thoughts on if CM Punk and Seth Rollins actually met in a WWE ring.

"Man, I don't know. It would be a good match though, wouldn't it?" Kane responded.

As noted, Rollins previously called out Punk on Twitter since Punk joined up with WWE Backstage, and even referenced Punk on this past week's RAW, which Vince McMahon was not happy about.

In regards to the WWE Hall of Fame, Kane was asked who he thinks should be next to be inducted.

"Maybe me, I don't know," Kane laughed. "There's a lot of great performers that I certainly think would be deserving of consideration."

Kane has been out on the media circuit (Yahoo Sports interview and FOX News interview) over the last few days to promote his autobiography: "Mayor Kane: My Life In Wrestling and Politics."

You can check out Kane's full comments in the video above.