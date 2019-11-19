Ken Shamrock is back in the squared circle again but he made his name in the octagon with mixed martial arts. He is a UFC Hall of Famer and engaged in three bloody fights with another Hall of Famer in Tito Ortiz.

Ortiz will be taking on Alberto Del Rio in an upcoming MMA fight and Shamrock was asked about that when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"Tito is a phenomenal fighter. He's kinda like Tom Brady in that you can't bet against him no matter how old he gets. He's taking care of his body and his style warrants him for being able to go for longer periods of time because he doesn't stand and bang with people. He gets them to the ground and grounds and pounds them and doesn't do a whole lot of damage to his body," said Shamrock.

Like many boxers or MMA fighters, Ortiz has retired multiple times only to return to the cage and fight again. Shamrock believes that Ortiz still has the ability to hold his own in the cage and doesn't see him walking away for good any time soon.

"I think Tito's gonna be around for a while and I think he's gonna keep doing really well for himself," said Shamrock, who was then asked if Ortiz could find his way to the Impact Wrestling ring.

"I don't know because I don't know what his thoughts are. He's focusing on this fight and getting this win, but he's an intelligent man so I'm sure wherever he goes he's gonna be successful at it."

Ortiz will face Del Rio in the main event of Combate Americas' debut pay-per-view on December 7th at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas.