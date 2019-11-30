Kofi Kingston was the first member of The New Day to go on an extended singles run which was highlighted by him winning the WWE Championship. Many have wondered what a singles run would look like for the other New Day members and Kingston was asked about a potential Big E singles run in an interview with AL.com.

"He could bring the world. Big E is a phenomenal competitor and just a really, really funny dude on so many different levels, easily the funniest one out of all three of us,"revealed Kingston. "Me and Woods say all the time, it's not fair. He can just kind of look at you and have people dying laughing. He has his finger on the pulse of what is good in wrestling. He knows how to make things unique. I agree 100 percent that he would have an amazing singles run.

"I think a lot of people think that would mean the New Day would have to break up, and that's not the case. We've always looked at ourselves as a faction. We've never looked at ourselves as just a tag team. We've never put ourselves in a box as far as being one thing. One of the possibilities that we've discussed is all of us having singles titles and still being a group and doing it because we are brothers. It's a very real friendship and bond. We push each other and want everyone to achieve the most they can achieve. I say it all the time, with me being the WWE champion, I was the one wearing the title, but it was all three of us that were the champions because without Woods and E, I would not have been in that situation. We all support each other to the fullest. We push for the best for all of us.

"Hopefully that does come to fruition in some way, shape or form, but I guess we'll all kind of just wait and see what happens. We show up to work and try to work with the scraps that we're given and make the best of the opportunities we have. Everybody knows Big E would be an amazing singles competitor. If that were to happen, it would be with the New Day behind him 100 percent. We push each other to the fullest and want to achieve the most they can possibly achieve in this business and in life."

2019 was Kingston's year in that he took a huge step out of the mid-card and tag team divisions to become a world champion. He was asked who he thought could take a big step forward next year in 2020.

"So Adam Cole has already taken a huge step this year being on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, even this past weekend with Survivor Series. Tommaso Ciampa, a guy who I trained with on the come-up who's been kinda held down by injuries, he has the heart of a lion so I think it's only a matter of time. He's been knocking at the door of doing something special, had an amazing performance at Survivor Series this year," said Kingston. "Keith Lee killed it this year, being in there with Roman Reigns and going toe-to-toe with Braun Strowman. He has a bright future. The list could go on and on and on, man. There's so much amazing talent out there right now, and it's a really, really special time in wrestling right now, and I guess we'll all find out together."