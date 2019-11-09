WWE announced Lana will have a "shocking confession" on this Monday's RAW in regards to what has happened in her story with Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

Below is the full WWE preview:

The salacious spectacle playing out between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has left the WWE Universe stunned at every twist and turn, with no one able to predict what's next. That figures to continue with Lana set to unveil a shocking confession this Monday night. The Ravishing Russian already shook the audience two weeks ago with allegations that Rusev committed infidelity long before her current affair with Lashley. Tensions only escalated last week when The All Mighty's apparent injury was simply a setup to inflict more punishment on The Bulgarian Brute.

RAW will also feature the unveiling of the rest of Team RAW for Survivor Series. Seth Rollins has already been named team captain.

As noted, WWE taped this Monday's RAW yesterday, so if you'd like to check out the spoilers, click here.