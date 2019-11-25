Mauro Ranallo missed Sunday's WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view due to some tweets made by SmackDown color commentator Corey Graves.

As we previously reported, Ranallo deleted his Twitter account after Graves tweeted during Saturday's NXT Takeover: WarGames event that Ranallo did not allow fellow commentators Beth Phoenix or Nigel McGuinness to talk enough, writing, "Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I'd imagine they have a lot to offer." The tweet is still live.

Graves responded to another Twitter user asking how many Chicago rap references Ranallo had made, to which Graves replied, "Far, far too many."

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that Ranallo has not quit WWE. Everything is said to be fine between Ranallo and WWE, and from Ranallo's side, he will be back on commentary this Wednesday for NXT.

To explain Graves' absence from the Survivor Series, Michael Cole mentioned during the show that Ranallo was so passionate about Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event that he blew his voice out.

Cole ended up replacing Ranallo and calling the bout between Adam Cole and Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship. According to Meltzer, WWE was not happy with Graves, although he ended up on commentary later in the night.

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary.



I'd imagine they have a lot to offer.



?????#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019