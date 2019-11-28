A close family member to Nikki Bella told Radar Online that the former WWE star is "blessed" to not have married John Cena.

The pair first got together in 2012 and five years later got engaged in 2017, with a public display at WrestleMania 33 - but called off the wedding in April 2018 - just three weeks before they were due to tie the knot.

"It was good it ended before a wedding," a family source told Radar Online. "She's just blessed that it happened this way. When she does decide to marry, it'll be a first, true wedding."

Former two-time WWE Women's champion Bella did not hold back after answering a fan's question about her intimate life with Dancing With The Stars instructor/partner Artem Chigvintsev. Upon answering the question, Bella noted that her sex life with him is the best that she's ever had.

In August, Bella revealed one of the major issues that she broke up with John Cena.

"One person had to sacrifice their career [for us to be together], but I'm not willing to do that," Nikki said. "I'm just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes' top entrepreneurs."

Cena, meanwhile, is now dating project manager Shay Shariatzadeh. In April, Cena and 29 year-old Shariatzadeh, received a lot of media attention going out in public and getting photographed by paparazzi - marking Cena's first public relationship since his split with Bella.