WWE 205 Live star Oney Lorcan responded to Triple H's comments about WWE talent requesting their release on social media. Lorcan took Triple H to task for his comments, stating that the professional thing would have been for Triple H to speak with the talent directly and not bury them to the media.

"The mature professional thing to say would be no comment and have a private conversation promoter to independent contractor instead of burying talent publicly to the media," Lorcan tweeted (sic minus the CAPS). "Thats how I do business its all about the game and how you play it."

Lorcan reportedly requested his release from WWE at the end of October, however it has not yet been granted. He is now using his former ring name, Biff Busick, on Twitter.

This past year, Tye Dillinger, Mike Kanellis, ACH, Luke Harper and most recently, Sin Cara, have all taken to Twitter to state that they have requested their release from the company. Only Dillinger and ACH's were granted. Triple H addressed talent airing their grievances on Twitter on a media call earlier this week, which can be heard in the video above.

"I don't understand people airing issues," Triple H said. "If you have one talk to us. If you put that out there in the media that's not a way to go about business. If I had a complaint with a talent I don't go on Twitter and complain to them, I speak to them. I've never understood that process if it's legit.

"There's a silliness to it, a maturity issue of it's not how you handle business. Anybody that is out there that is serious about it [gaining their release] that's talking on the internet, using their phones, you handle your business like a professional. We're in professional wrestling and the keyword there is professional. That's what we are trying to change about the business and make people more - professional."

Lorcan will be teaming up with Danny Burch to face Jordan Devlin & Scotty Davis at this Sunday's PROGRESS event in Camden.