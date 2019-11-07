Finn Balor has been piling on the tattoos lately. The NXT Superstar was sporting a new tattoo under his left bicep on last night's episode of NXT.

Balor has gotten several new tattoos this year. In October, Balor revealed a tattoo of a dinosaur on his right elbow. Before that, he got a tattoo this past summer on his left hand of an astronaut staring at the moon.

Balor and his wife, Fox Sports host Veronica Rodriguez, also got matching tattoos following their wedding this past June.

You can check out Balor's new ink below, as well as the other recent tattoo work he's had done:

Finn Bálor Digitals ?? Peep that new tattoo in the first pic ?? pic.twitter.com/Lejwe4NoXB — • (@AnnetteReid24) November 7, 2019

Ibby contributed to this article.