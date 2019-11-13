After tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Riho and Britt Baker defeated Big Swole and Kris Statlander.

Also, Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) defeated Private Party.

As noted, The Young Bucks beat Strong Hearts (Lindaman and T-Hawk). Dustin Rhodes is the special guest commentator for next week's AEW Dark.

Check out tonight's results here.

