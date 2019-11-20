After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Awesome Kong (with Brandi Rhodes) defeated Leva Bates. Also, Shanna beat Big Swole in a dark match.

In the final match of the night, Kenny Omega defeated Jack Evans with one winged angel to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

As noted, Trent was victorious over Pentagon Jr. in a dark match before tonight's show. These matches should air on next Tuesday's AEW Dark. Shawn Spears will be the guest commentator.

