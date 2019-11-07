The Usos could very well be headed towards the WWE Hall of Fame just like their father Rikishi. But lately, the only headlines we've seen out of The Usos have been negative ones with legal problems and the brothers not even being selected in the WWE Draft.

Rikishi talked about his sons as well as their legacy when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"The boys have nothing to prove in the industry anymore. They've been there for 11 years and the first couple of years was the hardest part, not only to prove to themselves but to prove to the whole world. Just because they're related to The Dynasty doesn't mean they have a free ride in the industry," said Rikishi.

He then brought up being a Headshrinker with Samu and how they had to follow in the footsteps of Afa and Sika which was difficult. He wondered if he'd be able to fill their shoes and he had the same thoughts with his boys.

"I always tell my boys they have to pave their own way. Everybody knows your bloodlines, but at the end of the day you have to go out and perform on your own," stated Rikishi. "I think the twins have done a wonderful job to be able to get out there and perform and the WWE Universe has supported them. And I thank them for that."

Jey was arrested in early 2018 and Jimmy has been arrested twice in 2019. Rikishi shared his reaction from the negative headlines that his sons generated.

"Today you can't hide anything; you have to be careful with social media. It's not just when you come to an arena as it's in your personal life and there are camera phones all over the place," said Rikishi. "For me, I'm always cautious of things that I do and if it's not the right thing, then you definitely don't wanna do that.

"With the boys, they are gonna live and learn. Nobody's perfect, and I'm the first to say, but I've learned off my failures. If I did get in trouble, maybe had a few too many drinks and knew I wasn't supposed to be behind the wheel, you can rest assure that I'm ready to pay the consequences. Sometimes you have to grow up."

He added that it's for the performer's own good that they are under the microscope at all times. Rikishi said that scrutiny is good for them, their company and for their family.

"We mess up on the road, it domino effects all the way down to my youngest son. As any adult in any job, everybody has choices to do right or act like an idiot," said Rikishi. "So, you pick and choose."

Rikishi has been affiliated with WWE for over 25 years but he was asked if he could possibly pop up in AEW down the line.

"Never say never. I do wanna say this – you guys wanna look out for the Samoan Dynasty, the hit list," Rikishi said before mentioning many of the young wrestlers he's helped train who will be the next generation of the great Samoan wrestlers.

"I've got my nephew Jacob Fatu who's probably the hottest independent guy out there…In due time I see The Dynasty coming into AEW or WWE, we'll see," teased Rikishi. "But for me, it's just to be able to bring awareness to the youngster in The Dynasty that are coming up in the industry."

