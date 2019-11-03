Ringside Fest is happening today in New York City where WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Nikki Cross, and Ricochet are making appearances at the event.

Alexa Bliss was scheduled for the event, but had to cancel due to a personal matter.

Banks showed off a new look at the event, which you can check out in the images below

Sasha also let everyone know that Vince McMahon was the one to book that appearance. Banks wrote on Twitter, "To all the fans I met today @RingsideC make sure you guys thank @VinceMcMahon for booking that. He did that for you!! Love you Vinny, thank you!"