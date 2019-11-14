Shazza McKenzie, a popular indie wrestling star that has recently been featured in AEW, spoke with Wrestling Inc. at Starrcade last weekend. McKenzie agrees with her growing social media fans who say that AEW should allow her to join their roster full-time.

"I would also like to be hired by AEW, so I appreciate it because my goal is to live in America, and be a professional wrestler full-time. And right now, I live in Australia and I travel over here and try to do as much as I can when I can," Shazza said. "It's hard, and it's taxing flying 24 hours to the other side of the world. So if I could just shorten that flight to when I want to wrestle, that would be great."

Although she was recently featured in an AEW Dark episode teaming with Shalandra Royal against Leva Bates & Nyla Rose, Shazza says that there have been no specific moves made regarding her signing an AEW contract.

"There's not any specific progress or anything; I'm just taking it one day at a time and hoping that whatever happens, I'll trust the process and I'll end up where I'm supposed to end up whenever I end up there. You have to [trust the process], otherwise you'll go insane and just have a mental breakdown," Shazza said.

The first time Shazza appeared in AEW was at the All Out Women's Casino Battle Royale, which was ultimately won by Nyla Rose. Shazza says that getting eliminated by fellow AEW star, Britt Baker, while she used her signature mandible claw move was as painful as it looked.

"It was painful, it was the first time I had ever been dragged over the top rope by my mouth," Shazza admitted. "The mandible or whatever - she, like said all those words in her video about how the match would be, about all the insides of the mouth, and I was like, 'Ugh'. It just made my throat hurt, and my teeth, and it just made me go over."

Shazza was excited to get an opportunity on AEW Dark because her nerves had subsided since All Out, and she felt like she worked hard to deserve another opportunity with AEW.

"I think I was more comfortable this time around probably because the first time around, I never expected to get that opportunity," Shazza stated. So getting that opportunity was really overwhelming, and I was like, 'Oh, my God!' Whereas by the second time, I was like, 'No, I'm working hard for this, and I deserve this, and I have proved I belong here as best as I can.' And hopefully good things come to those who work hard for them."

Shazza took a moment near the end of the interview to praise Mikey Blanton, the owner and promoter of Black Label Pro, for all he's done to help her advance in her career.

"I love Black Label Pro; Mikey, thank you so much for all your support and everything you've done for me for the last two years. I really appreciate you. He's a great guy," Shazza finished.

