WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is teasing a "kick ass announcement" to be made real soon.

UPDATE: Austin has confirmed his new WWE interview series and the first guest. You can click here for the full, new report.

Austin took to Twitter and made the big announcement tease on Sunday, including a screenshot from what may be an interview on his "Broken Skull Bar" set.

He wrote, "Bottom Line: Kick ass announcement coming real soon. #HellYeah"

There's no word yet on if this teaser is for the return of Austin's WWE Network podcast, but it's likely. As noted earlier at this link, the re-launch of the Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network is scheduled to feature The Undertaker as the first guest. It was also noted that "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions" will be the new name of the podcast.

Stay tuned for updates on Austin's WWE Network project and his teaser from Twitter.