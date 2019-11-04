Last month there was a report that John Hennigan aka Johnny Impact fka John Morrison had signed a deal to return to WWE. Morrison or WWE have yet to confirm the signing, but we do know that he is no longer with Impact with his contract ending this past summer.

Morrison's wife Taya Valkyrie is still with Impact and was asked about her husband potentially returning to WWE during an interview with Forbes.

"I mean, we don't really talk [about potentially working for two different promotions]. We're together all the time and I've never—in the almost four years that we've been together—there's never been an argument or problem or like a lack of finding time for each other," said Valkyrie.

"Even though we've worked together a lot of that time, part of that time—when we first started for example—I was living in Mexico. We were traveling back and forth and we made it work and no matter where he goes on his next step of his journey and his professional wrestling career, it's going to be okay because we love each other, support each other and I know he's got my back, I've got his back and it's just part of life."

Hennigan and Valkyrie married in 2018 after being together for two years. She had previously talked about how much of an emotional toll it was when Hennigan was away for two months while filming Survivor.

Hennigan wrestled in WWE from 2002 to 2011. He was the winner of Tough Enough III to earn a contract and was a nine-time champion in WWE.