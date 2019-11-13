On this morning's WWE The Bump (full recap here), McKenzie Mitchell announced WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will defend their titles against The Revival on this Friday's SmackDown.

The two teams met last Friday for the titles with Big E and Kofi Kingston picking up the pinfall victory.

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt will make a live appearance this Friday, as well.

Wyatt did appear on last week's SmackDown, but not in front of the live crowd, as he worked a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, attacking Bryan. It looks like Bryan versus Wyatt will be one of the new top feuds going forward on the blue brand.