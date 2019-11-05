It looks like WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa could be done with Twitter.

Ciampa, who participated in the NXT invasion on this week's RAW after crashing MizTV and defeating The Miz during the black & yellow invasion on last Friday's SmackDown, took to Twitter shortly after the end of RAW and posted a cryptic message to fans on the social media platform.

"Goodbye, Twitter. Nothing matters. [black heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji] [black heart emoji]"

As noted on Monday at this link, The Blackheart of NXT had a back & forth on Twitter with Roman Reigns over the NXT invasion of SmackDown, but it was nothing out of the ordinary as far as storylines go. These were the last tweets from Ciampa until he made the tweet mentioned above.

There's no word yet on what Ciampa is saying goodbye for, if he's planning to leave Twitter or if he's referring to something else. Ciampa has been known to troll often on social media in the past.

Stay tuned for updates on Ciampa and his cryptic tweet.

You can see Ciampa's full tweet below: