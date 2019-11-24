- Above is the full WWE Survivor Series opening video package, featuring "Teeth" by 5 Seconds of Summer. You can click here to read our full, detailed recap from the pay-per-view.

- WWE announced a sold out crowd of 13,271 fans in attendance for tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. To compare, WWE announced 13,213 fans in attendance at the same venue for the 2018 Money In the Bank pay-per-view on June 17.

- As noted before at this link, WWE NXT won the night with 4 wins at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. RAW had just 1 win and SmackDown had 2. Survivor Series also saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain his title over Pete Dunne. Dunne earned the title shot by winning a Triple Threat over Damian Priest and Killian Dain at "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday night.

Triple H took to Twitter after Dunne vs. Cole and praised the two. He also called Cole the Iron Man of NXT as Cole won the hard-fought battle over Dunne just 24 hours after leading The Undisputed Era into WarGames.

Triple H wrote, "@PeteDunneYxB. @AdamColePro. AMAZING. Adam Cole = #WWENXT's iron man. #WeAreNXT #SurvivorSeries"

You can see his full tweet below: