- Above are WWE NXT UK highlights for this week, featuring Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, Joe Coffey vs. Tyson T-Bone, Killer Kelly vs. Isla Dawn, a big brawl with Imperium, and more. You can click here to read our detailed recap of this week's NXT UK episode.

- Dio Maddin is being kept off the announce team for next Monday's WWE RAW, likely to sell last Monday's attack from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. You can click here to read spoilers for Monday's RAW, which was taped this afternoon in Manchester, England. Monday's episode will be called by Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

There's no word yet on if Maddin will be back next week or not. Monday's RAW saw Maddin step to Lesnar after Paul Heyman threatened Lawler, but Lesnar responded by beating Maddin down and then putting him through the announce table with the F5.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to promote XFL tickets being on sale. Vince's football league is scheduled to re-launch on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with a 10-week season. Tickets are on sale now, as seen below.

Vince re-tweeted a link to XFL tickets and wrote, "For the love of football #XFL"

You can see Vince's tweet below with the link to tickets for the 8 teams: