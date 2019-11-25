Last night, NXT Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in the main event of WWE's Survivor Series PPV.

The match was a big test for Baszler, as WWE has had eyes on her for a while. While the win was praised by many, the match was not.

During the bout, fans chanted boring or were just quiet. According to WrestleVotes, Vince McMahon himself did not like the main event.

After the bout, Becky attacked Baszler, closing the show with her putting Baszler through a table. It's not known if anything will come of it in the near future, as Triple H told the media last week that the brand split would be more defined following Sunday's pay-per-view.