WWE has announced that Lio Rush will be defending the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa on tomorrow's NXT episode.

Rush recently defended the title against Tozawa and Kalisto during the Survivor Series pre-show.

After the title match announcement, Lio Rush tweeted, "I'll gladly defend this title tomorrow night against @TozawaAkira. There's history here. But unfortunately history will repeat itself. @USA_Network @WWENXT @WWE"

As recently noted, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will also be defending their titles against Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee on tomorrow's episode.

