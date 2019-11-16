As reported yesterday at the first night of NXT UK TV tapings in Hull, England, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

WWE officially announced the event on Twitter today, also noting it will again take place in The Empress Ballroom and tickets will go on sale this Monday at 10 am GMT (5 am ET).

Since the news broke, Triple H commented on the upcoming event.

"In the same building @NXTUK was born. In the place you created a new brand...your brand. The Empress Ballroom. @WGEmpress Blackpool, England. #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II. Streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork Sunday, January 12. Tickets on sale MONDAY 10am GMT. #WeAreNXTUK"

BREAKING NEWS: #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II will air live around the world on the @WWENetwork from Blackpool's @WGEmpress as @NXTUK returns ONCE AGAIN on January 12!



