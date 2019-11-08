WWE taped Monday's RAW episode just now from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Below is a non-spoiler listing for the show, which will air Monday on the USA Network at 8pm ET:

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara

* Handicap Match: R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers for Samir Singh's WWE 24/7 Title

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER in a non-title match

* Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander

* Erick Rowan vs. a local enhancement talent

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews is a non-title match

* Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and a mystery partner vs. The OC in the main event

* Appearances by Lana, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, and others

