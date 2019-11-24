- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at the first-ever Women's WarGames from last night's NXT TakeOver: WarGames. After Mia Yim was taken out before the match, Dakota Kai was brought into Team Ripley, but Kai then turned on her friend, Tegan Nox. Team Baszler then had a 4-on-2 advantage, but Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley were still able to pick up the win.

- Tonight's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff (beginning at 5 pm ET) will feature two matches, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the only Kickoff match is NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defending against Kalisto and Akira Tozawa.

- Tonight's women's traditional elimination match consists of: Sasha Banks (Captain), Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte (Captain), Asuka, Kairi Sane, Natalya and Sarah Logan vs. Rhea Ripley (Captain), Toni Storm, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Bianca Belair. Belair commented on Twitter about what it means to her to be on Team NXT.

"Y'all don't even realize what this means to me; being on the @WWENXT #SurvivorSeries team. 3.5 years ago walking into the @WWEPC knowing absolutely nothing changed my life & I have given EVERY piece of myself! Everything I am getting I deserve & I will ride for my TEAM #WEARENXT."