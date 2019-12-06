AEW star Joey Janela is looking to be one step ahead of WWE. On December 1st, he successfully filed a trademark for the "Bad Boy" name.

Recently, Lana and Bobby Lashley have been calling Rusev a "Bad Boy", starting at Starrcade and transferring over to Raw. Janela has been using that nickname on the independent scene for quite some time. He took to Twitter to address the trademark.

"You gotta do what, you gotta do ??????? Sorry @RusevBUL"

Janela used Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, the same firm that other wrestlers have used for trademarks. Some of those stars include Shawn Spears, Luchasaurus and most recently Charlotte Flair and Andrade.