- Ringside Collectibles posted their latest "Action Figure Showdown" between Andrade and Kane, which you can watch in the video above featuring commentary by Corey Graves. During the match, another Kane appears. The "Kane" who had been wrestling Andrade unmasks and is revealed to be The Undertaker.

- As noted, Triple H scouted talent in Japan this past July and was interested in signing Sareee. Sareee is apparently WWE bound, and will be bringing the STF with her. Tokyo Sports has an article here noting that Sareee asked Masahiro Chono to use the STF in WWE. Chono gave Sareee her blessing to use the move.

- Alexa Bliss, who returned to WWE on last week's SmackDown, seemed to express some frustration with the lack of promo time she's had lately. A fan on Twitter posted a video of an old Bliss promo, to which she replied, "I remember a time when I was given a microphone in the middle of the ring ... good times"