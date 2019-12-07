Back in the 80's, the Four Horsemen were one of the most popular groups in all of pro wrestling. There have been many incarnations of it since, but Arn Anderson was always around during its run. The group was filled with talented wrestlers that made a name for themselves. Arn only sees a select few that could repeat history.

During a special version of his podcast, The Arn Show, at WrestleCon, Arn named his modern-day Four Horsemen. With him being the JJ Dillon of the group, Arn picked out Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman and The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Anderson was let go by WWE back in February, where he was a producer for several years. Speaking to Sports Illustrated after, he didn't appear to have any regrets following his release.

"I was fortunate enough to work with WWE for 18 years," Anderson said. "Certainly that provided my family and myself with a nice living, and I have no regrets. A lot of my best friends still work there. Everything has a shelf life, and I guess mine ran out."