Early this morning, New York City police arrested a truck driver who they say fatally struck 25-year-old Matthew Palacios (a.k.a. Matt Travis) in East Harlem last month and left the scene.

Travis was struck while on his bicycle on Saturday, November 9th at 3 a.m. He was found in the middle of the intersection and rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

From the MSN news report, "Investigators determined a Kenworth dump truck traveling southbound on First Avenue made an illegal left turn onto East 125th Street attempting to enter the Willis Avenue Bridge and struck Palacios as he traveled southbound on a bike path coming off the bridge."

48-year-old Luc Vu has been charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, drive left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care. It was noted that it is not clear if the driver realized that someone had been hit.

Travis was a New York City independent wrestler, and he wrestled for both House of Glory and Game Changer Wrestling.

Amazing Red, who trained him, led a campaign on Twitter saying, "It's been almost a month already... nothing about the driver, or the company came out yet?!? "How hard could this be to investigate?!" This is not ok!! We have to make sure theres Justice for Matty!! #JusticeForMattTravis (Please help share this)"

#JusticeForMattTravis trended across the wrestling community with fans and other wrestlers spreading Red's message in hope of finding the driver. Red tweeted out his thanks for everyone that supported himself and Travis and says that he will continue to honor Travis' memory.

