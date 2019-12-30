Before Baron Corbin was in the main event scene on Smackdown, he spent his time in the NFL as an offensive lineman. Corbin was in the practice squad for the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals before signing on with NXT. Corbin spoke with Chiefs Wire about his transition from playing professional football to becoming a WWE superstar.

"I think the mentality you get when you try to make the NFL is a long, hard enough road that thousands of college football players are trying to get to the NFL. There are 32 teams, [53]-man rosters. It's tough to get to that level. You have to have that dedication from the second you wake up to the second you go to bed," Corbin said. "You have to table every aspect of your life around finding success getting to that level, and I think that helps me to make the transition because I understand the sacrifice in the grind to getting to the elite level. The WWE is the No. 1 place to be for a guy who wants to be a superstar, and it's not easy."

Corbin also spoke about the work ethic that is needed in WWE.

"There are people all over the world that are trying to get here and continually trying to get here," Corbin said. "Once you get here, you can't get complacent — you have to continue on the grind to make yourself better to keep people interested in what you're doing. Just that mentality and hard work is the biggest thing that helps from NFL to WWE."

Corbin also credited The Undertaker as someone being a major influence in his career.

"Undertaker is someone I looked up to for his physicality and mentality, so he's a guy I grab onto every time he's around, and he seems very willing to help," Corbin said. "And not a lot of guys want to give out secrets, but he helps in how I think about putting things together, and he's really played a significant role in helping me find success and fame. Same with Triple H, he's been hands-on with me since day one, and he's always interested in what I'm doing and how I'm doing and how I can evolve, so those guys have played major roles in helping me grow."