As reported earlier this week, Braun Strowman missed a couple WWE live events last weekend, reportedly due to back spasms, although WWE's official reason was because he had a sore hip.

It was also noted that WWE had planned on having Strowman take on WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's WWE TLC in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but the match was cancelled due to Strowman's injury.

Earlier today, Strowman looked to indicate on social media that it is indeed a back injury that is keeping him out of the ring for the time being.

"I'm bored laying around nursing this old back of mine somebody make me laugh!!!!! #CaptionThis"