WWE has confirmed seven matches for the TLC PPV this Sunday. One match that appears to be up in the air is WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending his title against Braun Strowman.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Strowman and Nakamura were supposed to shoot an angle on last week's SmackDown to set up a match between the two at TLC. The angle was nixed due to Strowman being injured.

We previously reported that Strowman missed live events this past weekend due to injury. Meltzer stated that he heard that Strowman is suffering from back spasms, however the official word from WWE is that he has a sore hip. Strowman is expected to be back in action soon, and it was noted that if Strowman is ready, they could still do the angle with Nakamura on Friday's SmackDown.

Another big match that was planned for TLC appears to be questionable. Seth Rollins was slated to face Kevin Owens at TLC, however that match has not been announced. Rollins was scheduled to wrestle on RAW this past Monday, however the match was nixed because Rollins broke his pinky finger. Rollins has been cleared to perform with the injury.

