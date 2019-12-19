Cain Velasquez is reportedly booked for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The former UFC champion made his WWE debut on SmackDown on October 4. Later in October, he made his in-ring debut against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

His second WWE match was supposed to take place in November in Mexico City but was later canceled. Cain Velasquez had signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

WWE Royal Rumble will be on January 26 in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.