A commercial for AEW aired on TNT this week that took some shots at NXT, despite NXT defeating AEW Dynamite in the ratings for the past two weeks.

The spot featured graphics of news headlines touting AEW recently defeating NXT in the ratings. The headlines featured included "AEW Dynamite Crushes NXT", "AEW Dynamite Trounces NXT" and "AEW Dynamite Buries NXT".

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the ad was not an AEW idea, so apparently TNT created the spot.

While AEW might not have created the commercial, they have been taking their own shots at NXT. As previously reported, AEW parodied Britt Baker's cameo at NXT Takeover: WarGames last month, by having her replicate her look of shock during a segment on AEW Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes took his own shot at NXT on last night's Dynamite as well. While cutting a promo on MJF, Cody addressed MJG using his "Cross Rhodes" finisher on Adam Page last week.

"Not to mention, [MJF] does the worst Cross Rhodes ever," Cody said. "At least they're botching it on TWO channels now."

Cody's comment was a shot at NXT star Damien Priest's version of the move.

You can check out the AEW on TNT commercial taking shots at NXT below:

"AEW Dynamite buries NXT..." pic.twitter.com/tV01hxcjzx — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) December 4, 2019