As a commentator, Corey Graves is usually heard and rarely seen. But because of his relationship with Carmella, Graves has been featured quite often on Total Divas and is getting as much TV exposure as he's ever gotten.

He talked about what it's like having cameras following you all day when he joined Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast.

"It's not something I was looking to make a habit out of. It was kind of an accidental occurrence in the first place," stated Graves. "It was really wild because they say, 'oh, be yourself.' But I can't be myself when there are cameras there all the time because that is how you end up in jail."

Having cameras following you is one thing, but having your relationship being made so public by the cameras is another thing. Graves talked about having his relationship with Carmella in full view of everyone on camera.

"It wasn't something that I had planned, but it was a lot of fun. The crew we worked with was a lot of fun," said Graves. "They took us out and put us in some pretty fun situations. I didn't hate it. I have not watched it back yet as it was a pretty dark and bizarre place in my life so it is what it is. It's weird, the social media response to it has been unanimously positive, which is weird. That makes it uncomfortable for me. I'm not used to people being nice on social media."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.