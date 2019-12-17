On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, NXT superstar Deonna Purrazzo made her RAW debut going up against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. Purrazzo lost to Asuka but still impressed in front of the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

One person she impressed was WWE star, Natalya, who tweeted, "Loved seeing @DeonnaPurrazzo get a chance to showcase her skills tonight on #Raw!!! She's such a talented female wrestler and of course I'd love to wrestle her one day... ( and hey @ZackRyder!!!)."

"The Virtuosa" signed with WWE in May 2018 and worked for several promotions before that. She currently teams in NXT with Chelsea Green.

Purrazzo has made sparse appearances on NXT TV and has mostly been a feature on NXT house shows. Her debut on RAW marks her first on-TV appearance in quite some time. Her tag team partner Green also made her debut on an episode of RAW that is set to premiere next week (spoilers are here).

Her main roster debut appears to be a one-off appearance as she is still listed on the NXT roster at this time.

Purrazzo had a series of reactions to her RAW debut on Twitter. Check out her tweets below:

SO beyond thankful to have you here tonight! I can't wait to wrestle you one day soon!!! ?????????? https://t.co/RoYglKAM4R — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 17, 2019

You must be the ultimate believer in yourself first. #Virtuosa ?? pic.twitter.com/feu6rHYzwK — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 17, 2019