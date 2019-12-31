There were reports of a real-life fight between AEW's Excalibur and Jimmy Havoc a couple of weeks ago. As is often the case, the situation got blown out of proportion according to Havoc.

He discussed the fight and also how his body deals with all of the pounding in the ring when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"Every day hurts emotionally and physically [laughs] but I get used to it. The cuts, they heal and everything heals eventually. I quite enjoy the the pain in a weird way," admitted Havoc who then got into what happened between he and Excalibur during Full Gear weekend.

"The report that got put out was totally not what happened at all. I'm not gonna say exactly what happened, but the truth was there was one punch thrown and a sleeper hold. And it's not in the order that the press decided to report it as happening and that's all I'm gonna say," stated Havoc.

"The dirt sheets decided to run with a story that was 50 percent true. It was all sorted out and there's no animosity. We were all drinking and how many times have you been out with your mates and something happens?

"The thing that upset me the most was how many people wanted me fired even though the boss [Tony Khan] was out at the bar where it f*cking happened. So obviously, it wasn't as bad as everyone's making it out."

No one wants to see their name attached to a story like that and Havoc discussed being part of something scandalous like that.

"I spoke to Tony right away and no one who knows what happened actually cares," stated Havoc. "So, anyone who wants to make a big deal about it is mainly people who didn't like me anyway, which is quite a numerous list of people [laughs]. Anytime something like that happens, people always jump on it and call for my head. It is what it is but I'm used to dealing with that kind of sh*t now."

Like Havoc, MJF is also signed to both MLW and AEW and Havoc talked about how he's grown over the last few years.

"I've known MJF for a couple of years now and we had one of his first matches on MLW. I really get along with him and he makes me laugh a lot. I miss when I was young and I could say that sort of sh*t," Havoc said before adding that MJF enjoys the heat he gets. "I don't know how he gets away with all of the sh*t he says [laughs]. I thoroughly enjoy watching him."

