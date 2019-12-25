Jimmy Havoc has been pulling double duty lately as he's signed to both AEW and MLW. He talked about working for both companies as well as MLW's creative process when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"They're pretty open to ideas, the same as AEW. They're very open to us coming up with creative which I think is great. It's much better when we're allowed to be ourselves and have our personalities shine through than being forced to doing stuff that doesn't fit our characters," stated Havoc. "I've been there [MLW] for a couple of years now and I've always enjoyed it. The guys don't remember Alex Greenfield but he's left now. But I really enjoyed working with him."

For someone who worked only the indies for a long period, it can be quite overwhelming to now be signed with two national promotions at the same time. Havoc talked about balancing the MLW and AEW schedule and how he stays true to himself when pulled in different directions.

"I always carry my brand no matter what I'm doing because my brand is my brand. No one is gonna walk me down or make me do something I don't wanna do because I'll just say no myself," said Havoc. "I enjoy working AEW and MLW but I also picked up some indies as well lately because AEW is just a couple of times a week and I don't wanna get ring rust."

He then noted that he is going home to England for the holidays and will take some time off. He admitted that he's not been enjoying the new travel schedule and rattled off all the international dates he's had.

"I am at home for maybe two days a week at most. So, it's been weird and has been a hard transition for me but I'm getting used to it. For the first couple of weeks I was here I was on my own but Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford live with me now. It's nice having them around and we've got a little dog," revealed Havoc who then added that he and Sabian play Call of Duty and watch films together.

Havoc was then asked about the relationship between AEW and MLW and if he can continue to work for both in 2020.

"I have no idea. If the dates match up, I don't see why I wouldn't. But I don't really know what Court and Tony's relationship is like but I can't assume it's a bad one if they're allowing us to work both," stated Havoc.

"I don't care about a lot of things, to be honest. So any sort of inner workings and all of that, as long as I like it that's all I really care about."

Havoc has been in many locker rooms from all of his time on the indie circuit and he talked about the morale at MLW and AEW.

"AEW is the most positive locker room I've ever been a part of. Everyone just wants to make the best product we can. MLW is fun as well and it feels like there is less pressure because the shows aren't quite as big," Havoc said before noting that the culture in wrestling has changed and most places are positive places to work now.

He then talked about thinking he was his own worst critic until he looked at Twitter and saw people criticizing him there.

"After 15 years I realized that if people are talking about me then at least they are talking about me," said Havoc.

AEW has taken a couple of talents away from MLW and Havoc was asked who he would like to see cross over into AEW.

"I really like Alex Hammerstone. I think he's great. I think he's brilliant. I hope Mance [Warner] comes over at some point," stated Havoc. "The Hart Dynasty is cool as well and Pillman is good. He hasn't been doing it very long but he's really starting to get it now."

Jimmy Havoc can be seen every Saturday night, 9/8c, as part of MLW Fusion on BeIn Sports.

