- As noted earlier at this link, Johnny Gargano returned tonight's WWE NXT opener and attacked Finn Balor with a steel chair after NXT Champion Adam Cole retained his title over Balor. Gargano walking out to the stage led to a distracted Balor, which helped Cole get the win. Above is post-show video of Jon Quasto asking Gargano if he has a feeling of retribution following the attack on Balor. Gargano kept it simple when responding.

"Finn's been going around saying that his future is his past. Well, you're right. You're right, Finn," Gargano said.

- WWE held two dark matches before tonight's NXT show from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The first saw Candice LeRae defeat Taynara Conti with a springboard moonsault. The second match saw Bianca Belair defeat Shotzi Blackheart with her KOD finisher.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and marked out during tonight's NXT main event, which saw Rhea Ripley capture the NXT Women's Title from Shayna Baszler. You can click here to see photos and videos from the title change.

Foley wrote early on, "Love a @WWENXT main event that turns a grizzled 34 year veteran back into a superfan! @RheaRipley_WWE"

"BADASS MATCH! Epic on many levels. Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE @WWENXT," Foley wrote after the match.

Foley also praised Baszler after her 416-day reign came to an end. "@QoSBaszler deserves A LOT of credit for the epic scale of tonight's match. Great champion with an ultra-believable style & character," he wrote.

