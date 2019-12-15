Tonight's WWE TLC had a number of lineup changes, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Currently, there are seven matches on the card, and as of Friday morning, that is reportedly all that WWE will run on the main card, although a Kickoff match is expected to be announced.

On this past Monday's RAW, Randy Orton got involved at the end of the match between WWE US Champion Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. Orton's distraction led to Mysterio rolling AJ up and retaining the title. Dave Meltzer reported a match between Styles and Orton was kept off the PPV and will be on RAW, instead.

Even though WWE had been building up the story for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to face Lacey Evans at tonight's show, WWE is possibly pushing that match to January's Royal Rumble PPV at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on January 26. Word is WWE felt a bout between the two right now is "too early."

As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was penciled in to have a match against Braun Strowman at TLC, but Strowman's back injury cancelled that match.

Below is the current card:

TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte

LADDER MATCH FOR WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs The Revival

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA

TLC MATCH

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

TABLES MATCH

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy