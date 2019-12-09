Matt Knicks' Freelance Wrestling promotion has attracted many of the top indie wrestling stars. One of those is Kylie Rae who recently departed AEW and then made her wrestling return at a Freelance Wrestling show.

Knicks talked about Rae's decision to appear at his promotion when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I'm not surprised but I'm grateful and happy. I'm happy that she's doing what she loves with the people she loves and I think that's super important to her. It's super important to us as well," said Knicks.

Knicks and Freelance are based out of Chicago which is also CM Punk's neck of the woods. Knicks talked about his fellow Chicagoan debuting on WWE Backstage.

"Not really surprised as I figured it would happen at some point. The fact that he is that close but also not bound by a contract with WWE. He's kinda free to say whatever he wants and that makes for must-see TV, especially in a crowded market," stated Knicks. "It's awesome for them to be able to capitalize on that."

There's been rumors for years that Punk made a secret appearance as a druid at a Freelance Wrestling show and Knicks attempted to address that urban legend.

"He may or may not have escorted one Kikutaro to the ring at a Freelance show at the Bottom Lounge," teased Knicks.

Knicks was then asked if he thinks we see CM Punk have another pro wrestling match.

"I think so. I think he's got at least one more left in him just to finish off his love letter to wrestling," said Knicks. "I think he owes it to himself to finish off on his own terms and not the way things ended."

Being a promoter and a wrestler at the same time is tough and there are lots of roles and responsibilities you have to balance. Knicks talked about what he's learned from juggling those two jobs.

"I learned early on that when you're running a company you have to make one of two choices. That is are you booking these shows to put yourself in a good position or are you booking these shows to help put the show in the best position," stated Knicks.

"I realized early on that I may not be the worst wrestler, but I recognized that the crowd isn't necessarily coming for me. They're coming for other people that are bigger and better. But also, they are coming for the show as the show sells itself. We've had a decent amount of success with that lately."

