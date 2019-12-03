CM Punk was not on this week's WWE Backstage for the second week in a row, but it was confirmed Punk will join the show next week.

Tonight's show featured Seth Rollins, the two had been going back and forth after Rollins initially tweeted out a challenge for Punk to fight him.

Rollins commented on Punk not appearing with him being in-studio.

"I'm here, he's not here and I'm not shocked about that," Rollins said. "I think I've exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don't think it's going anywhere, I'm not shocked that he's not here, so I think it's time to maybe move on to something that matters. I wish he was here. I wish we could have a face-to-face, but it's not in the cards."

Since the news was announced, Punk wrote on Twitter, "[wave emoji] no cornballs allowed."

WWE Backstage airs on FS1 at 11 pm ET each Tuesday night.