Despite WWE TLC being one week away from today, the first matches for the show weren't officially announced until this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt will face The Miz in a non-title match at the show and The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival, while Roman Reigns will face King Corbin in a TLC match.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley facing Lacey Evans is currently scheduled for the card as well, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is also planned for the event.

Other matches expected for the show that we had previously noted, via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, include Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defending their titles against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

WWE TLC takes place on Sunday, December 15th from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.