- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka appeared on the latest episode of Gochi Gang. The show is a new web series about Japanese food culture in New York City from First We Feast, which has created other popular shows like Hot Ones, The Burger Show and Feast Mansion. The episode is all about Japanese eel, and Asuka talked about her love of sushi and how she first got into wrestling in Japan. She also discussed how she balances her diet as a professional athlete.

"It's like a fight against the desire for good food," Asuka said. "I have matches four days a week. So I keep it under control for those four days, and then I eat whatever I want for the other three days.

"Although I'm a pro wrestler, I actually need some fat as well. When I bump, it's difficult without enough fat. The fat is also important so I don't feel too stiff. Not eating also adds to your stress. Not eating delicious food does add to your stress, you may not be able to perform as well."

- The Usos and Naomi will guest star on the upcoming season of Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out, according to The Wrap. The date of the episode that they will be appearing has not been announced yet.

The Usos and Naomi have not wrestled since this past July. The Usos have been kept off of television following Jimmy Uso's most recent arrest for DUI, while Naomi tweeted in September that she's been taking time off due to health issues and losing someone close to her. It is not known when they will return to action.

- On December 27th, Cheez-It is going to combine two American classics, cheese and football to create the Cheez-It Bowl. They named NXT analyst and former NFL player Pat McAfee as the game's Master of Cheez and are giving fans a chance to sit with him in a literal Cheez-It box at the game. The game will feature a Cheez-It infused concession menu (with grub like Cheez-It Chocolate Bark, Cheez-It Walking Tacos, Cheez-It Coney Island Dogs and more) and a variety of game time elements.

To enter, you have to post how much you love Cheez-it with a photo or a video and tag @cheezit with #CheezPickMePatEntry. You can check out more details on the contest from McAfee himself in the video below, and read the official rules at this link.