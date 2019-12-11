After tonight's AEW Dynamite Britt Baker won against Machiko in a dark match.

Also after the show, Kris Statlander defeated Bea Priestley in one-on-one action. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy beat PAC, Jack Evans, and Angelico.

As noted, before tonight's show AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU beat Private Party. These matches are scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's Dark. Vickie Guerrero will be the guest commentator.

