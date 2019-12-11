As previously reported, Matt Hardy has recently sent out a number of cryptic tweets about his future.

The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion returned to consistent WWE TV this month for the first time since April. He lost a quick match to Buddy Murphy on the November 25th episode of RAW before being dominated by Drew McIntyre this week. Following the loss, Hardy took to Twitter and noted that his "countdown to Arcadia has begun."

When asked why he returned to WWE only to lose, Hardy wrote another tweet, stating, "I needed to return to @WWE to finish in the right way. I didn't want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace."

Matt's wife, Reby, who is always outspoken, responded to his tweet. The mother of his children stated, "Repaid your debt but they'll still rub it in your face every chance they get ?? that's ok, we don't pretend the less than perfect s--t never happened here."

As it was previously reported here, Matt Hardy's contract is up in February of 2020. PWInsider reported that the biggest point of contention in contract negotiations is how will be used creatively going forward.