On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced its next PPV will be called Revolution. You can check out the PPV logo in the photo above.

It will take place on Saturday, February 29 in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena. Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 20.

Wrestling Inc. first reported the show earlier this week. We noted that it will be in conjunction with C2E2, the pop culture-comic book expo.

