Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 45th birthday and has been in the business for 30 years. Those two numbers would make anyone consider the ending of their in-ring career and Mysterio was asked how much longer he has left in the ring when interviewed by sportskeeda.

"It's really hard to say right now because I feel so motivated and so driven by the sport. I could change my mind a week from now or a year from now, but as of right now, I really feel like I'm picking up a second wind," revealed Mysterio.

"To have my son follow in my footsteps, which wasn't in the plan three years ago, I think that, as well as the fans being the way they are being so appreciative of the time I've put into this business, it makes me want to keep going."

Mysterio mentioned his son Dominick who has been involved in several WWE storylines alongside his dad. Dominick has been training in the ring since last year and Mysterio was asked when we can expect to see his first match.

"I'm hoping that my son can be ready by next year. I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020, and I'm just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match. So, let's hope that it's next year, by the end of the year 2020," stated Mysterio who was also asked if Dominick will carry on the family name or be a masked wrestler.

"I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It'll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he's very well identified right now.

"I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a tag team match or a 3 vs 3, but I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully and say that getting to share the ring with my son was the best feeling in the world."