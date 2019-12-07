ECW legend The Sandman recently created some controversy with his comments on women's wrestling. Sandman said that "women main eventing is wrong" and that most male wrestlers agree with him.

Numerous wrestlers, both men and women, hit back at Sandman's comments and he talked about the controversy on Busted Open Radio.

"I didn't think any of [the criticism] was warranted at all until my kids called me stating that I was trending for two days and I'm trending for telling somebody that to me it's not important what was tweeted. But the bottom line is that I don't think that most fans are ready for girls to be in main events, that's it," stated Sandman. "There are so many girls that totally deserve to be main eventers in all kinds of different types of organizations; from WWE and AEW, but no, I absolutely don't think like that and that's just the way it is. I don't know where Jordynne Grace got her information but I know that I never talked to that girl."

Grace was the one who said that Sandman told her that about women's wrestling at a WrestleCade Supershow. Also at that show was Rosemary, Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie and Sandman revealed if he talked to any of them.

"I was not talking to four women, ever. I don't even know who that girl is," Sandman said of Grace. "I never talked to that girl.

"Originally, I was talking to John Morrison's girlfriend, Taya Valkyrie, I was just walking by her and said hi to everybody and asked her what was going on? I asked her what number she was on tonight because I like watching her matches and would like to help her out in any way that I can and I was talking to her, not to four people at all.

"Jordynne Grace was not there the entire time my conversation was taking place, she was not in that conversation."

As for his supposed comments that women shouldn't be main eventing, Sandman was asked about the WrestleMania 35 main event featuring Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

"I am aware that women main event WrestleMania and I thought there was a problem with it. I don't watch professional wrestling, but I knew that there was something going on with that match for some reason. I didn't see the match, I just know that people talked about it a lot," said Sandman.

He reiterated that Grace was never a part of a conversation with him and further expanded on his comment that he doesn't watch enough pro wrestling to know that women are main eventing shows.

"Yes, that was what someone told me yesterday and I got on YouTube and was able to watch some matches. Some matches my sons sent me. I had no idea that stuff was happening [with women main eventing shows]," admitted Sandman who was then asked if he would ever work a match with a woman.

"In a second. Are you kidding me? Do you know what's crazy? Once AEW came out and figured that there was a new war starting, I actually did start watching it for a couple of weeks with the tag tournament, and I would also watch a little bit of NXT. Dude, everybody can work their butts off now, girl or guy, it is crazy. The stuff that you see in the tag matches in AEW, the spots these dudes are doing, you know? They can all outwork me, but I just figured a way out how to get over without having to work. I was very fortunate with timing and luck."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.